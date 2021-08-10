Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xencor, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xencor in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.98) EPS.

XNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.67. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

