Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Profound Medical (PROF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF):

8/7/2021 – Profound Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

8/5/2021 – Profound Medical was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2021 – Profound Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

7/21/2021 – Profound Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

7/1/2021 – Profound Medical was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Profound Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to $44.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Profound Medical had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

PROF stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $323.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 221,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

