ResMed’s (RMD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.33.

NYSE RMD opened at $277.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

