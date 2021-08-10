Reviewing CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

This table compares i3 Verticals and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -1.95% 6.18% 3.08% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for i3 Verticals and CannaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.09%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than CannaSys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and CannaSys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.53 -$420,000.00 $0.51 59.82 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals.

Volatility and Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaSys has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats CannaSys on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.