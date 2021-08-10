Reviewing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get CCUR alerts:

This table compares CCUR and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

CCUR has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CCUR and Zurich Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCUR and Zurich Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group $59.00 billion 1.07 $3.83 billion $2.56 16.40

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats CCUR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group �s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.