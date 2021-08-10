ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 246.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.41. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

In related news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $38,025.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

