Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered Ricoh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ricoh has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of RICOY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.86. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

