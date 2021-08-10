Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Position Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,637 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 278.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

