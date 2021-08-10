Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Announces Earnings Results

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%.

Shares of REI opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $253.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,543,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ring Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Ring Energy worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

