RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $43,122,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

