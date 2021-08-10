RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on RMG Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:RMGB opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RMG Acquisition Co. II

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

