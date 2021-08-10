RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on RMG Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ:RMGB opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $14.08.
About RMG Acquisition Co. II
RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
