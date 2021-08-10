Robert M. Averick Acquires 5,000 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 43,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $145.10 million, a PE ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.52. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. Equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

