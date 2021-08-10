Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

