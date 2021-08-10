Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

