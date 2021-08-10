Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Down 4.5%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 18,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,505,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 54.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

