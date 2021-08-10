Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $232,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

