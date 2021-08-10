Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BP were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in BP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is -73.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a $23.76 target price on BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.