Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.75 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

