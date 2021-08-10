Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $46,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,599 shares of company stock worth $2,830,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.22. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.