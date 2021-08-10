Rotten Market Cap Reaches $299,603.07 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $299,603.07 and $2,616.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.05 or 0.00842442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041376 BTC.

About Rotten

ROT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 96,197,975 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.