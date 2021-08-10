Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

ROVR stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

