Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 56,521 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 595.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 573,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 544,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $67,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,562 in the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

