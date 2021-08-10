Royal Bank of Canada Buys New Shares in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Arrival at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Arrival in the first quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Arrival in the first quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Arrival in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94. Arrival has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $37.18.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

