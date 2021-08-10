Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.45 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,622 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

