Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.53 Million Position in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Barrons 400 ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter.

BFOR stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. Barrons 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16.

