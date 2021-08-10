Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

