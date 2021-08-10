Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.88

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$129.88 and last traded at C$129.57, with a volume of 165744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$129.35.

A number of analysts have commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.90.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$126.43. The company has a market cap of C$184.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7425934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Insiders sold 17,627 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.