Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Reaches $31.32 on Top Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $117,104.37 and $56,784.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $31.32 or 0.00069933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00158115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00146232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,724.24 or 0.99863652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.98 or 0.00814965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

