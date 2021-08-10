Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$36.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUS shares. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:RUS traded down C$0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 165,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.93. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$17.10 and a 52 week high of C$36.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.33%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.