Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Safex Token has traded up 40% against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $6.89 million and $789.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

