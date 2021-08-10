Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post sales of $568.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $553.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.10 million. Saia posted sales of $481.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

Shares of SAIA traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.75. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $117.07 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

