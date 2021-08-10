SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.49 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 506,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after buying an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.