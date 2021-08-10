SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $408.0-412.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.18 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 65,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,635. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -232.99 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.