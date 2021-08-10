SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.14.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 49,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,635. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.99 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.16. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

