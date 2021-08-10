salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,255,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada acquired 4,800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $243.39. 4,366,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,956. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $191.72 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $253,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

