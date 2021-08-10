salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,255,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada acquired 4,800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $243.39. 4,366,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,956. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $191.72 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $253,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
