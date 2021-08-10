Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

