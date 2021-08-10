Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.25.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

