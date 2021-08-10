Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $310,000 in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 32.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 252,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.10. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

