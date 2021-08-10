Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 12,500 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MP Materials by 109.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 487.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 702,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $17,387,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.91 and a beta of 4.94.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

