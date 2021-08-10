Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

