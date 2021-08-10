Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.43.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.51. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $112.30 and a 12 month high of $196.38. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $78,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

