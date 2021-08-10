Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saputo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

TSE:SAP opened at C$36.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$15.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.83. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.85 and a 12 month high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s payout ratio is 45.72%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

