Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $2.98 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.