Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 58,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 93,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 151,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $228.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

