Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

