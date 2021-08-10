Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,944,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $234.60 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.54 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

