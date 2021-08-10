Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 6,507 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

