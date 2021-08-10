Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 119,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $197.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

