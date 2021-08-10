Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 103,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

NYSE ABBV opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

