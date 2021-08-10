Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SCFLF opened at $8.69 on Friday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 434.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.